Rep. Peter Barca stepping down as Wis. Assembly Minority Leader

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rep. Peter Barca (D-Kenosha) is stepping down as the State Assembly Minority Leader, effective September 30th.

Barca issued the following statement Thursday evening:

“This afternoon I made the very difficult decision to step down as leader of the Assembly Democrats following deliberate, thoughtful discussions. I am grateful to my colleagues for their support over the last seven years. It has been my honor to work as their leader in the fight for family-supporting jobs and an economy that works for everyone. Assembly Democrats have always fought to do what is right for Wisconsin families and workers. I will continue this effort but will be able to put much more focus on my district, which will have more challenges than ever in the months ahead. We ended our discussion this afternoon with a very constructive strategy session, and we are very focused on the work we must do to improve Gov. Walker’s short-sighted budget. We are well prepared for the work ahead.”