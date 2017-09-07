Services canceled at St. Paul Lutheran Church after fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Services at St. Paul Lutheran Church on North Sherman Avenue will be canceled indefinitely after a fire damaged the building.



The fire happened on Wednesday morning. Nearly 200 people are missing out on meals and fellowship services as the church recovers from the fire.



The fire started after someone went to change a light bulb and saw a flame. 911 was called and everyone inside the church was safely evacuated.



The fire was put out within minutes but the damage had already been done. The church was force to temporarily close its food pantry.



"Somethings have to be moved around and tweaked and for a couple days," said Sue Gould. "We have to rely on UPS stores to help us photo copy and things like that but I believe people in the neighborhood come together and are here to help us."



Gould says the food pantry will re-open next week and worship services are planned to go on as schedule this weekend.

