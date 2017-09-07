Brothers from Wisconsin plan to ride out Hurricane Irma in their Florida homes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two brothers from Dane County, who now live in Florida, told 27 News Thursday they won't evacuate as the threat of Hurricane Irma approaches.

Craig Madaus has lived in Miami for seven years and plans to ride out the storm in his house, which sits one mile inland from the Atlantic Ocean.

"You know, there's not a whole lot I get fearful of," said Madaus.

There's a reason for that.

Madaus said he came up with the idea for his signature invention, while working on a commercial vessel in the Caribbean Sea during a severe weather event.

"The day that I invented the bottle, we had 35 mile-per-hour winds, 30-foot waves, we were taking on 50 gallons of water every four hours," said Madaus.

That bottle he's describing is the "Bubi Bottle" - a "scrunchable" (as he calls it) water bottle that has become his brand.

As a result, he views storms quite differently than others.

"You can only tell my brother so much. He's pretty stubborn," said Steven Madaus, Craig's older brother, who lives in Orlando.

The brothers grew up in Marshall, Wisconsin, where most of their family members still live.

While Steven Madaus points to Craig's stubbornness, he may be just as obstinate.

He plans to stay in his home during the storm as well.

"We have been stocking up on food and water, and anything that will keep us going for up to a week at my residence," said Steven.

The duo's Wisconsin relatives have asked them to evacuate, but that won't change their minds.

"They're more worried about it than I am," said Craig. "But then again, they've never been through one."

Craig has lived through several hurricanes.

Steven doesn't have as much experience, however, having just moved to Florida from Wisconsin two years ago.

"He's given me some tips, as far as making sure I have peanut butter and bread, and the non-perishable stuff I'm going to need to keep myself up and going, along with my wife and family," said Steven.

Craig has all of those items, and his invention to keep him going when the power goes out.

"I've filled like 40 Bubi Bottles with water and I put them in the freezer," said Craig. "So, whenever I need something, I just go in the freezer and pop one out."