Blind man's service dog survives hit-and-run in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A blind man's service dog escaped serious injuries following a hit-and-run Tuesday in downtown Madison.

57-year-old John Heim and his service dog, McGee were crossing West Johnson Street at North Mill Street around 7:45 a.m.

"[We] crossed one lane, and as I was about to enter the second lane, I heard a car coming," said Heim, who was on his way to work at the time. "The car just went through...and drove off."

Heim says McGee and himself were clipped by the car. The service dog suffered a minor paw injury.

"He had a little bit of road rash on his foot from probably dragging his paw on the pavement as he was pushed," said Heim, who also escaped with minor injuries to his leg, hands, and wrist.

As of Wednesday, police have not found the owner of the small blue car that did not stop for the red light.

"I mean that car was really coming, had I been another step or two in the intersection, I would've been hurt or possibly killed," Heim said, thanking a witness to the hit-and-run who called 911 immediately.

As police search for the hit-and-run suspect, Heim asks for other drivers to be careful on the road.

"You never know when a blind person or a little kid is going to make a mistake and step in front of you," said Heim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.