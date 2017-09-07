Attempted murder suspect likely focus of Monona fire probe

MONONA (WKOW) -- A suspect in an attempted homicide is likely the focus of an investigation into a Monona house fire, after authorities say SWAT team devices used to enter the home were not incendiary.



Authorities say 42-year old Edward Matthews was arrested Thursday at a home at 5606 Tecumseh Avenue, after he fired gun shots at Sheriff's deputies, and emerged from the home as it became fully engulfed in flames.



Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says Matthews shot a woman ten times Aug. 30 on Rethke Avenue in Madison. Court documents state the woman - Matthews' girlfriend - suffered thirteen gun shot wounds, but survived, and remains hospitalized.



Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney says after attempts at a negotiated surrender with Matthews stretched from Wednesday to Thursday morning with no arrest, canisters were fired into the home.



"But those are non-incendiary, used only to dispense pepper spray," Mahoney says.



A state fire marshal declines comment on the origin of the fire, but with Mahoney ruling out SWAT team devices, and Matthews alone in the home, the investigation is expected to consider Matthews' accidental or intentional actions in connection with the blaze.



Mahoney says his personnel displayed incredible restraint during the ordeal, with most of the response to Matthews' gunfire consisting of less-lethal steps, including bean bag rounds. Mahoney says one deputy did return gun fire.



Mahoney says Matthews asked deputies to shoot and kill him.



Matthews was hospitalized after his arrest. Mahoney says Matthews was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Monona Fire Captain Bob Miller says firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent homes, but had to work under the protection of the SWAT team, using equipment as cover, and going to the ground at times.



"To have an active shooter and the situation going on, the frustration of not being able to get to the fire except from a distance is a whole different situation," Miller says. He praises the protection fire crews received. "The SWAT team, they did an amazing job."



It appears the burned home may be a total loss.

Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga says Matthews was not a resident of the home, but was unwisely allowed to use the home as a safe haven by one of the home's residences. The home is owned by a revocable trust in the name of a Monona resident who died in 2016.



A criminal complaint against Matthews states he reacted to his 37-year old girlfriend's attempt to end their relationship with violence. "She described Matthews' gun as Glock 9mm pistol and said he emptied it into her," the complaint states.



The complaint says in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, two officers spotted a bicycle rider on East Washington Avenue, and says "...they could clearly identify him as Edward Matthews." The complaint says the officers ordered Matthews to stop, but he rode off, and could not be located.

When Matthews appears in court, he will face charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, five counts of felony bail jumping, obstruction of an officer, and the attempted murder charge.