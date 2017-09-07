RB Shaw "Questionable" For Saturday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RB Shaw "Questionable" For Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers are getting preparing to host Florida Atlantic for another home game in Camp Randall.  It was announced on Thursday that running back Bradrick Shaw has been limited during practice this week and is questionable for Saturday's game with a right leg injury.  Running back Taiwan Deal remains out as he recovers from ankle surgery.

It puts even more of a load on freshman Jonathan Taylor this weekend - who was the team's leading rusher last week.

"[Taiwan's injury] did give me an opportunity to get more reps," said Taylor this week.  "We're all pulling for Taiwan to get better. You hate to see a back out.  But definitely, I do think that gave me an opportunity to get more reps and help me make use of those reps."

Senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih has also been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with a left leg injury.  
 

