6 Badgers Volleyball Sweeps 6th Team

Tionna Williams had a record-setting night as #6 Wisconsin volleyball swept its sixth-straight team this season. The Badgers (6-0) downed Lipscomb 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 in the first round of the HotelRED Invitational in the UW Field House.

Williams set a UW rally-scoring record with 11 individual blocks. She also recorded her first career double-double, adding 10 kills. Dana Rettke led UW with 13 kills while hitting a match-best .571 percent (13 kills – 1 error – 21 total attempts).

The Badgers also tied a school record with 16 team blocks. The squad wraps up the HotelRED Invitational on Saturday when it takes on Texas A&M. First serve is at 7 p.m.