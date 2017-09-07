6 Badgers Volleyball Sweeps 6th Team

Camp Randall Stadium is where Montee Ball was once on top of the world. It is now where he has returned to pick up the pieces of his world. Ball has enrolled in classes and is planning to graduate in the spring.More >>
The Badgers' home football game against Florida Atlantic will be played as scheduled at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, despite the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma in south Florida.More >>
The Green Bay Packers are weaving in a lot of new veterans this season. The Packers at their core are a "draft-and-develop" team. But general manager Ted Thompson has brought in more veterans than usual to help fill holes or replenish depth.More >>
Rookie Luis Castillo struck out 10 in his final start of the season, Zack Cozart and Jose Peraza homered and the last-place Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-1 win on Wednesday.More >>
The Packers have added another veteran to bolster the depth on the defensive side of the ball. The team signed defensive lineman Quinton Dial and released defensive tackle Christian Ringo. Dial was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers.More >>
We are just days away from the unveiling of parts of the new Titletown District in Green Bay.More >>
Newly released records show Attorney General Brad Schimel has spent about $83,000 on promotional items during his term, including bags, pistol cases and candy.More >>
The Badgers' home football game against Florida Atlantic will be played as scheduled at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, despite the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma in south Florida.More >>
