MADISON (WKOW) -- The very first WKOW Idol auditions were held Thursday night as we welcome the talent show to ABC this fall.

Julica Kelly of Dodgeville was one of the singers who took the stage at Union South in the heart of the UW campus, the site of the big competition.

Kelly says she grew up in a musical family in La Crosse and has always been a singer.

"Just make people feel good with my music. I write music and I was a contestant on American Idol when I was 19 and I made it to Hollywood. I'm 28 now, so this is it."

Thursday night's best performers as determined by our distinguished judges got a front-of-the-line pass to the big Idol audition in Chicago on September 11.