Sexual assault suspect arrested for third time in nine days

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say they've arrested the suspect in a sexual assault case for the third time in the last week-and-a-half.

UW-Madison police say on Thursday night,18-year-old Larry Seidl went into a women's restroom in Ogg Hall and put his phone under the stall a woman was in. Officers say staff members located and confronted Seidl, but he left the residence hall before police officers got there. Police later found him near the 700 block of State Street.

Seidl was arrested on two counts of bail jumping, with other charges expected in the future.

Police arrested Seidl on August 30 after they say he went into Sellery Hall and pointed his cell phone camera at a student who was in a women's restroom. Court documents show investigators suspect Seidl was videotaping the student. Seidl was booked at the Dane County Jail and he was released after posting $150 bail.

On August 31, Seidl was arrested again, this time by Madison police. An affidavit for a search warrant for Seidl's apartment shows authorities accuse him of sexually touching a woman over her clothes at the University Book Store.

UW Police say Seidl had an initial appearance in Dane County Court on Thursday for charges related to the incidents on August 30 and 31. He posted bail Thursday evening.

Now, Seidl is back in the Dane County Jail.

RELATED STORIES

Man arrested for allegedly entering UW dorm, women's restrooms

Second arrest in two days for Madison man

Campus suspect accused of sex assault after release from jail