Multiple street closures in place for IRONMAN Wisconsin on Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) – If you're going to be in or around downtown Madison on Sunday, be prepared for several street closures due to the IRONMAN Wisconsin triathlon.

The race begins with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona at 6:40 a.m., followed by a 112-mile bike ride throughout Dane County, and ending with a full marathon in the downtown and UW campus areas.

The closures for the marathon portion of IRONMAN Wisconsin begin on Sunday, September 10th, at 11 a.m. They include: a part of Observatory Dr., Park St., State St. from Park St. to Gilman St. and from W. Johnson St. to the Capitol Square, Dayton St. from Park St. to Henry St., Broom St., Bassett St., Mifflin St., Pinckney St., and Main St. around the Capitol Square, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., W. Doty St., and W. Wilson St.

Find a map of the affected streets from the City of Madison here. All of the streets will be back open at 1 a.m. Monday.