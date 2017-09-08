Multiple street closures in place for IRONMAN Wisconsin on Sunda - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Multiple street closures in place for IRONMAN Wisconsin on Sunday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) – If you're going to be in or around downtown Madison on Sunday, be prepared for several street closures due to the IRONMAN Wisconsin triathlon.

The race begins with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona at 6:40 a.m., followed by a 112-mile bike ride throughout Dane County, and ending with a full marathon in the downtown and UW campus areas.

The closures for the marathon portion of IRONMAN Wisconsin begin on Sunday, September 10th, at 11 a.m. They include: a part of Observatory Dr., Park St., State St. from Park St. to Gilman St. and from W. Johnson St. to the Capitol Square, Dayton St. from Park St. to Henry St., Broom St., Bassett St., Mifflin St., Pinckney St., and Main St. around the Capitol Square, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., W. Doty St., and W. Wilson St.

Find a map of the affected streets from the City of Madison here. All of the streets will be back open at 1 a.m. Monday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.