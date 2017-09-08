Pet of the Week: Help Bugsy find a loving home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Bugsy is searching for a permanent family or person to live with. The 1-year-old American/Pit Bull Mix is a sweet and playful young boy. The way to his heart is through his stomach.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

Bugsy came to the shelter as a stray, found on Central Avenue in the city of Beloit. Roadruck says he has a lot of energy and is excited to learn new tricks. He already learned to sit and loves working on new tricks when there are treats involved.

Roadruck says he does do well with other dogs, but a proper introduction with another family pet is important.

Click here for adoption information.