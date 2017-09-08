Traumatic brain injury not keeping Fitchburg father from participating in IRONMAN competition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Matt Wulff is a fit Fitchburg father of two.

"In the last year, I think I've ridden 430 miles, swam 300,000 yards... that maybe exaggerated," Wulff said with a chuckle. Besides all that, he's run countless miles to make it to Sunday's IRONMAN competition.

"It's what you have to do to compete," Wulff said.

Three years ago, Wulff wasn't in a place to race. "I landed on my head on what was basically concrete," Wulff said about a soccer slip-up.

"I still have no smell because of it," Wullf explained because the damage was so severe.

"It's not bad for triathalons, I don't mind if my gear stinks!" Wulff said.

Jokes aside, it's been a long road to recovery.

"My wife put up with me when I was behaving like a 3-year-old, with an adult vocabulary, so she has supported me through the training as well," Wulff said.

The training began a year after the injury.

"I was 38 when I started training, now I'm 40, so I'm following that commitment to myself," he said.

It's a commitment that with Madison Multisport puts Wulff on the start-line this weekend.

"I describe it as the big week before Christmas," he said.

Wulff is ready to cross the finish line with his family by his side.

"My son is excited, he just participated in his first Triathalon, he's excited to put the medal on my neck," he said.

It proves the father can do just about anything he puts his mind to.

"It's an incredible thing to take on, I'm confident I've trained enough, I'm ready to go," he said.