For Trump and Ryan, a tortured relationship grows more so

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The tortured relationship between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan has gone cool again, with the Republican president making clear he has no qualms about bucking the GOP leader to cut deals with his Democratic foes.

The two men dined at the White House Thursday night, a get-together scheduled over Congress' recess, long before the head-spinning events of this week.

Trump cut a debt and disaster aid deal Wednesday with Democratic leaders as Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell watched on helplessly, after lobbying unsuccessfully for much different terms.

The moment distilled the inherent tensions between Trump, a former Democrat and ideologically flexible deal-maker, and Ryan, a loyal Republican whose discomfort with Trump led him to withhold his endorsement for weeks last year.