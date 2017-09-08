Scooter drivers face OWI charges after altercation at Middleton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Scooter drivers face OWI charges after altercation at Middleton convenience store

Middleton Police Department photo Middleton Police Department photo

MIDDLETON (WKOW) – Two people who police say were driving electric scooters were arrested Thursday following an altercation at a Middleton convenience store.

Shawn E. Miller, 39, of Ripon and Sheila M. Worth, 43, of Middleton were arrested and face OWI charges as repeat offenders.

Middleton police received a report about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 that what appeared to be two intoxicated subjects had both driven electric scooters to the PDQ store on Ridge Way and were preparing to leave, according to a Middleton Police Department news release.

Upon learning that the police had been contacted, Miller approached and threatened the caller who then discharged pepper spray at Miller in self-defense, according to police.

After officers arrived on scene, they noted that both Miller and Worth were displaying signs of impairment by alcohol. 

Their two electric scooters were also found hidden nearby. 

Following field sobriety testing, Miller was arrested for sixth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, as well as disorderly conduct, and was booked into the Dane County Jail. 

Worth was arrested for second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and was released to a responsible party.  

