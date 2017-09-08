NEDA Walk supports people living with eating disorders

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds will come out to support people with eating disorders at the annual NEDA Walk in Madison this Saturday, September 16.

On Monday, Paula Riesch and Katherine Maier stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the fundraising event. For Riesch, this is personal, her daughter is recovering from anorexia and through her recovery became interested in advocacy.

You can help raise money for the National Eating Disorders Association too. Last year the Madison chapter's raised more than $20,000 for the cause.

The event is at Elver Park and check-in is at 10:00 a.m. The opening ceremony is set for 11:00 and the walk will end at 12:00 p.m. If you want more information, you can click on this link.

