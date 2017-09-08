Could Amazon come to Madison? Mayor Soglin thinks so - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Could Amazon come to Madison? Mayor Soglin thinks so

MADISON (WKOW) -- Online retail giant Amazon is looking to build a new facility, and Mayor Paul Soglin thinks Madison would be the perfect location.

The sweepstakes kicked off Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, with  an  announcement on Amazon’s  website.

"We expect to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs," Amazon wrote on its website. "In addition to Amazon's direct hiring and investment, construction and ongoing operation of Amazon HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community."

Soglin layed out his vision for Madison’s bid during a Friday news conference.

Among the requirements in Amazon’s request for proposal is that it plans to locate in a city with a metropolitan population of 1 million or more.

Soglin thinks  it’s not a stretch to consider Madison. He said if Rock County, including Janesville and Beloit, includes about 866,000 residents. Along  with Jefferson County the area has  close  to 1 million  people.

“When we look at the intent of what Amazon is doing, we think we qualify,” Soglin said.

Soglin said he isn’t opposed to incentives, and he said the city would us TIFF designations to facilitate the project. However. Soglin said any incentives  should be reasonable. Soglin previously has said  the package of incentives being put together for  tech giant Foxconn is excessive.

Anther requirement of Amazon is access to walking and biking infrastructure. Soglin took aim at a state budget proposal that would strip municipalities of the ability to condemn properties for infrastructure projects. He said the city would need to build roads, biking and walking routes for the new facility.

“We think  Madison will be competitive in all  other areas,” Soglin said.

Soglin said city staff would begin working on the  proposal today and will  have it ready by  the deadline in three weeks.

