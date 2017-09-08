Week 2 of Sports Extra

Camp Randall Stadium is where Montee Ball was once on top of the world. It is now where he has returned to pick up the pieces of his world. Ball has enrolled in classes and is planning to graduate in the spring.More >>
Newly released records show Attorney General Brad Schimel has spent about $83,000 on promotional items during his term, including bags, pistol cases and candy.More >>
The Badgers' home football game against Florida Atlantic will be played as scheduled at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, despite the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma in south Florida.More >>
