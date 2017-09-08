Equifax website allows consumers to see if their information was hacked

ATLANTA (AP) -- Credit monitoring company Equifax has launched a website to let consumers know if their personal information may have been compromised in this week’s security breach.

People can visit https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com and click the “potential impact” button on the bottom of the page.

The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year.

The company said consumers' names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver's license numbers were exposed.

Credit card numbers for about 209,000 U.S. consumers were also accessed, according to a post on the companies website.

The company said hackers also accessed some "limited personal information" from British and Canadian residents.

Consumers can also call 866-447-7559 for more information.

Another credit monitoring company, Experian, also is offering free credit monitoring to all U.S. consumers for a year.