Two Dane County women are dealing with different struggles caused by Hurricane Irma

MADISON (WKOW) -- As one Dane County woman prepares to help people get through Hurricane Irma in a Florida storm shelter, another is trying to get her kids off of a Dutch-Caribbean island already ravaged by Irma, before Hurricane Jose blows ashore.

Wisconsin American Red Cross volunteer Judy Giacomino, of Verona, has talked to 27 News many times before.

But she has never sounded quite as tense as she did while speaking to us from Fort Pierce, Florida Friday morning.

"Everyone's nervous," said Giacomino. "There's just a lot of nervous energy, not knowing what to expect."

Fort Pierce sits on Florida's east coast, about 130 miles north of Miami.

"And when we open at 5:00 a.m., we probably have a line of a couple-hundred people that are here already, standing outside to get in our shelter," said Giacomino.

She said the Red Cross is opening up shelters across the state on an hourly basis, just to keep up with the demand.

"We're setting up cots. we're just trying to accommodate the immediate needs of the people for up to three days, four days, because electricity will be out," said Giacomino.

While Florida braces for Irma, people on St. Martin are dealing with the devastation it has already cause there, as they prepare for the 150 mile-per-hour winds of Hurricane Jose.

Wisconsin residents Katie and Steve Merkel are stranded in a severely damaged hotel on the Dutch-Caribbean island, which sits just east of Puerto Rico.

Vicki Hellenbrand is Katie's mom, who has been trying to get help to her daughter and son-in-law from her Madison home.



"The integrity of the building is compromised, completely," said Hellenbrand. "95 percent of that building, the whole resort, is not sturdy at all."

As of Friday afternoon, Hellenbrand had not been able to find a more secure shelter for Katie and Steve on St. Martin, or a way off of the island.

"There's three ships, three (U.S.) Navy ships right by them, but they can't come in and port without the Dutch (government) OK'ing it," said Hellenbrand, who said that approval has yet to come.

Vicki planned to spend Friday night working her phones, as well as her email and social media accounts, to try to get Katie and Steve out of harm's way.