Two Dane County women are dealing with different struggles caused by Hurricane Irma

Police say they've arrested the suspect in a sexual assault case for the third time in the last week-and-a-half.More >>
Camp Randall Stadium is where Montee Ball was once on top of the world. It is now where he has returned to pick up the pieces of his world. Ball has enrolled in classes and is planning to graduate in the spring.More >>
MIDDLETON (WKOW) – Two people who police say were driving electric scooters were arrested Thursday following an altercation at a Middleton convenience store.More >>
Racine County sheriff's officials have arrested two people accused of keeping a 9-year-old child in a dog kennel at a house near Wind Lake.More >>
Matt Wulff is a fit Fitchburg father of two. "In the last year, I think I've ridden 430 miles swam 300,000 yards that maybe exaggerated," Wulff said.More >>
The very first WKOW Idol auditions were held Thursday night as we welcome the talent show to ABC this fall.More >>
The nation's education secretary is telling America’s colleges and universities to scrap their sexual assault policies on campus. But Secretary Betsy DeVos did not say what they should do instead.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers plan to start taking their final votes next week on the state budget and Gov. Scott Walker's $3 billion incentive package for a Foxconn Technology Group plant.More >>
A suspect in an attempted homicide is likely the focus of an investigation into a Monona house fire, after authorities say SWAT team devices used to enter the home were not incendiaryMore >>
Services at St. Paul Lutheran Church on North Sherman Avenue will be cancelled indefinitely after a fire damaged the building. The fire happened on Wednesday morning.More >>
A proposal introduced by some Wisconsin lawmakers would make it easier for metal mining companies to set up shop in Wisconsin, but not everyone is on board, questioning environmental concerns at a public listening session Friday. "More >>
MONONA (WKOW) -- A suspect arrested following a standoff in Monona that ended with a house destroyed by fire has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide.More >>
A window washer was shot and wounded while working outside the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building in downtown Milwaukee.More >>
An overnight standoff has ended about nine hours after it first began.More >>
A wave of dead fish is washing up on the shores of lakes in the Madison area.More >>
