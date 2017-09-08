One person seriously hurt in motorcycle VS. truck crash Friday afternoon

UNION TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- One person was seriously hurt following a motorcycle VS. truck crash Friday afternoon. The Rock County Sheriff's office says crash happened on N. Hwy 14 at Bullard Rd. around 1:45 pm.

Authorities believe the truck, driven by 52-year-old Tamara Morrison failed to yield the right of way while turning left onto Bullard Rd. causing the motorcycle driven by 46-year-old Jeffrey Haack to hit the side of Morrison's truck.

Haack was wearing a helmet, but sustained multiple fractures and internal injuries. Morrison and her passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.