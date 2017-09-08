Dane County Humane Society halts dog adoptions due to disease

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society says they're halting dog adoptions at their main shelter because of a disease that is spreading.

DCHS staff says they are working on containing what they're calling a contagious respiratory disease. All dog kennels are closed to the public and adoptions are on hold until further notice.

DCHS says they are currently waiting on test results to confirm the cause of the disease.

The shelter is taking precautionary measures, but says they do not believe there are reasons to be concerned about the health of dogs in the community or dogs recently adopted from the Humane Society.

They recommend any recent dog adopters from DCHS monitor their new friend for any signs of coughing, nasal discharge, lethargy, fever, vomiting or lack of appetite. If you notice any of these signs, please contact your veterinarian.