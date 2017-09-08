Indiana farmer plants corn maize tribute to Carrie Fisher

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegally

When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegally

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.

Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom Browne

Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom Browne

A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mild

A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mild

2017 wildfire season in US West far worse than expected

2017 wildfire season in US West far worse than expected

Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.

Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.

A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records

A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region

Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate

Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate

Oregon authorities have released a detailed report on a mass shooting at a community college that includes a six-page, typewritten "manifesto" that says the shooter had studied the methods of other mass killers.

Oregon authorities have released a detailed report on a mass shooting at a community college that includes a six-page, typewritten "manifesto" that says the shooter had studied the methods of other mass killers.

Authorities say a helicopter crash near a small New Jersey airport has left two men dead ahead of a concert there by country band Montgomery Gentry.

Authorities say a helicopter crash near a small New Jersey airport has left two men dead ahead of a concert there by country band Montgomery Gentry.

Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed Social Security numbers and other data from 143 million Americans.

Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed Social Security numbers and other data from 143 million Americans.

In a candid, angry new book, Hillary Clinton relives her stunning defeat to Donald Trump, admitting personal mistakes and defending her campaign strategy even as her re-entrance on the political stage threatens to re-open wounds.

In a candid, angry new book, Hillary Clinton relives her stunning defeat to Donald Trump, admitting personal mistakes and defending her campaign strategy even as her re-entrance on the political stage threatens to...

A federal audit says $84 million in U.S. taxpayer funds were used improperly for planning California water tunnel project.

A federal audit says $84 million in U.S. taxpayer funds were used improperly for planning California water tunnel project.

A tiny airport in central Wisconsin that's seen an influx of private jets since a new world-class golf course opened nearby would get $4 million in improvements under funding slipped into the state budget.

A tiny airport in central Wisconsin that's seen an influx of private jets since a new world-class golf course opened nearby would get $4 million in improvements under funding slipped into the state budget.

A French artist has erected a giant cut-out of a boy peering over a stretch of border fence near San Diego.

A French artist has erected a giant cut-out of a boy peering over a stretch of border fence near San Diego.

Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.

Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.

Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in

Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in

Investigators say the former owner of an Iowa boarding school used his position to coerce one teenager into a sexual relationship and others to undress for his arousal.

Investigators say the former owner of an Iowa boarding school used his position to coerce one teenager into a sexual relationship and others to undress for his arousal.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate.

Irma bears down on Florida; more than 5M told to flee coast

Irma bears down on Florida; more than 5M told to flee coast

EVANSVILLE, Ind (AP) -- A southern Indiana farmer who created a corn maze with trails outlining the face of "Star Wars" character Princess Leia says he planted it to honor the late actress Carrie Fisher.

Jeremy Goebel designed the maze in February, more than a month after Fisher's late December death, and planted it this spring using a GPS device. The corn is now mature and its trails outline the "Star Wars" character's face, distinctive hairstyle and part of her upper body.

Goebel tells the Evansville Courier & Press that as a longtime "Star Wars" fan he "wanted to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher."

The maze at Goebel Farms in Evansville, Indiana, honors Fisher with trails above Leia's head that spell out "Carrie Fisher RIP 1956-2016." The maze opens to paying customers this weekend.