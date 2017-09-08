Governor Walker issues executive order for Harvey relief - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Governor Walker issues executive order for Harvey relief

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker has issued an executive order suspending certain restrictions and limitations for emergency aid transportation following Hurricane Harvey.

According to a release from Walker's office, the order is designed to help relieve the resulting supply shortages.

Executive Order #254 states motor carriers providing direct emergency relief and assistance relating to Hurricane Harvey are relieved from the requirements contained in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

In addition, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has waived the fee required to obtain 72-hour trip permits for vehicles traveling into Wisconsin that are not registered in Wisconsin and are providing direct emergency relief and assistance relating to Hurricane Harvey.

