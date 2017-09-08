California man finds nude burglary suspect asleep in his bed - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

California man finds nude burglary suspect asleep in his bed

ANDERSON Cal. (AP) -- California police say a man arriving home from work found a naked woman he did not know asleep in his bed.

The unidentified man told police the strange saga started Tuesday when he found a parcel ripped open on the porch of his home in Anderson about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

Once inside, he said he saw a sandwich with a bite taken and an open beer. A pack of cigarettes was missing.

Then he found the woman sleeping in his bed and called 911.

Police say 33-year-old Michelle Watkins got dressed, sat on the front porch until officers arrived and was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

She is being held on $25,000 bail. Jail records don't indicate if she is represented by an attorney.

