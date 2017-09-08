UW Scientist: "The devastation in Florida will be extreme"

MADISON (WKOW) -- The latest models from meteorologists show Florida could face a direct hit from Hurricane Irma.

The powerful storm is expected to make landfall early Sunday morning.

The now Category 4 storm is leaving a rising death toll in its path. On Friday, at least 24 people were reported dead.

Scientists say Irma could bring 3 to 10 ft. storm surges. Local scientists with UW says the effects could potentially be catastrophic.

"Its very possible that many of the Florida keys could be wiped out in terms of structures because of the storm surge," said UW Associate Researcher Derrick Herndon.

Herndon says Florida could see gale force winds from the Southern tip of the state all the way to Tampa and Orlando.

"The devastation in Florida will be extreme," Herndon said. "This part of Florida has not been hit by this strong of a hurricane in a very long time."