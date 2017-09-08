Iowa man hurt in Madison road rage incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 23-year-old Iowa man is recovering after being beaten in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon.

Police say 38-year-old David Zanger sideswiped the victim's car along E. Washington Ave.

The Iowa man had gotten out to check the damage to his car when witnesses say Zanger rear ended the victim's car.

Witnesses then told police Zanger got out of his car, and and began beating the 23-year-old. Several police responded, who struggled with Zanger at the scene.

Zanger was cited for reckless driving, and arrested for battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting/obstructing arrest.