Wisconsin family heads into Hurricane Irma zone

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As people flee Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma, one Wisconsin family headed into the storm zone.

Hurricane or no hurricane, the Frank family of Elm Grove is going on their planned vacation to Disney World.

They took off Friday from Milwaukee.

"We're definitely a little nervous I mean we've never been through anything like this before but uh we know people down there and they went through Matthew last year. They said it was a lot of strong winds but it wasn't too bad inland," said father Dave Frank.

However, Hurricane Irma is much bigger than Matthew.

And, as they did in that hurricane, Florida's major theme parks are planning to close as Irma approaches.

Officials at Walt Disney World in Orlando announced Friday afternoon that its parks will close on Saturday and remain closed through Monday, the hotels will stay open.