26-year-old man in jail after leading authorities on a chase Thu - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

26-year-old man in jail after leading authorities on a chase Thursday afternoon

Posted: Updated:

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- A 26-year-old Honduran man is behind bars after leading police on a high speed chase Thursday along US 18-151.

Police say they received several complaints of a reckless driver driving westbound near County Highway F, at times swerving into oncoming traffic.

When Blue Mounds Police caught up to the vehicle they tried to stop the suspect at which time police say Juan Molina Garcia, tried to escape police by driving faster.  

Police say the pursuit came to an end when the Garcia crashed while entering a construction zone near Ridgeway.

Garcia was arrested and charged with fleeing an officer, operating without a valid license, reckless driving, speeding, and driving without insurance. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.