26-year-old man in jail after leading authorities on a chase Thursday afternoon

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- A 26-year-old Honduran man is behind bars after leading police on a high speed chase Thursday along US 18-151.

Police say they received several complaints of a reckless driver driving westbound near County Highway F, at times swerving into oncoming traffic.

When Blue Mounds Police caught up to the vehicle they tried to stop the suspect at which time police say Juan Molina Garcia, tried to escape police by driving faster.

Police say the pursuit came to an end when the Garcia crashed while entering a construction zone near Ridgeway.

Garcia was arrested and charged with fleeing an officer, operating without a valid license, reckless driving, speeding, and driving without insurance.