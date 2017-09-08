Where to watch the Badgers on TV Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're not going to the Badgers' game at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, September 9, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on their BTN and BTN2 channels.

Kick off is at 11:00 a.m.

If you don't see your cable provider listed below, you can go directly to the Big Ten network website for more information.

In the Madison area, here's where you can find the network on your cable provider.

AT&T U-verse: Channel 650, and HD Channel 1650

Direct TV: Channel 610 (BTN HD is also available on channel 610)

DISH TV: Channel 410 and 405 (Hopper) [same channels for HD subscribers.])

Fubo TV: Channel BTN, and Big Ten Network HD

Spectrum - Charter: Channel 73, and HD on channel 664

Verizon/Fios: Channel 85 HD Channel 585