Braun hits 300th homer, Brewers beat Cubs 2-0 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Braun hits 300th homer, Brewers beat Cubs 2-0

Posted: Updated:
CHICAGO (AP) -

Ryan Braun hit his 300th homer, Jimmy Nelson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 in the first regular-season Friday night game at Wrigley Field.
   Braun hit a two-run drive in the first inning against John Lackey. Nelson pitched four-hit ball over five innings before leaving with a sore right arm, and the Brewers opened the weekend series on a winning note after dropping four of five.
   Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the NL Central lead.
   Nelson (12-6) struck out seven and walked two while winning his third straight start. He singled off the left-field wall in the fifth and had to dive back to first after rounding the base.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • FAU football team arrives in Madison; players, coaches concerned about family and friend left behind in Florida

    FAU football team arrives in Madison; players, coaches concerned about family and friend left behind in Florida

    MADISON (WKOW) --- One group of student athletes from southern Florida was lucky to get out of the way of Hurricane Irma in time. The Florida Atlantic University football team arrived in Madison Friday ahead of their game with UW-Madison Saturday. But football was the furthest things from the player's mind. They couldn't help thinking about family and friends they left behind in Boca Raton. “We're blessed we were able to get out,” said FAU Athletic Director Pat Chun. &ld...More >>
    MADISON (WKOW) --- One group of student athletes from southern Florida was lucky to get out of the way of Hurricane Irma in time. The Florida Atlantic University football team arrived in Madison Friday ahead of their game with UW-Madison Saturday. But football was the furthest things from the player's mind. They couldn't help thinking about family and friends they left behind in Boca Raton. “We're blessed we were able to get out,” said FAU Athletic Director Pat Chun. &ld...More >>

  • Where to watch the Badgers on TV Saturday

    Where to watch the Badgers on TV Saturday

    If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2. 

    More >>

    If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2. 

    More >>

  • #6 Badgers Volleyball Sweeps 6th Team

    #6 Badgers Volleyball Sweeps 6th Team

    Tionna Williams had a record-setting night as #6 Wisconsin volleyball swept its sixth-straight team this season. The Badgers (6-0) downed Lipscomb 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 in the first round of the HotelRED Invitational in the UW Field House. Williams set a UW rally-scoring record with 11 individual blocks. She also recorded her first career double-double, adding 10 kills. Dana Rettke led UW with 13 kills while hitting a match-best .571 percent (13 kills – 1 error – ...More >>
    Tionna Williams had a record-setting night as #6 Wisconsin volleyball swept its sixth-straight team this season. The Badgers (6-0) downed Lipscomb 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 in the first round of the HotelRED Invitational in the UW Field House. Williams set a UW rally-scoring record with 11 individual blocks. She also recorded her first career double-double, adding 10 kills. Dana Rettke led UW with 13 kills while hitting a match-best .571 percent (13 kills – 1 error – ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.