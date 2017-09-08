End Zone -- Week 4 Scores and Highlights - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

End Zone -- Week 4 Scores and Highlights

MADISON (WKOW) -

   Abbotsford 56, Thorp 21
   Almond-Bancroft 32, Pardeeville 30, OT
   Amherst 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
   Antigo 47, Lakeland 8
   Appleton North 21, Stevens Point 14
   Appleton West 49, Oshkosh North 14
   Arrowhead 28, Kettle Moraine 26
   Assumption 27, Athens 21
   Badger 50, Burlington 28
   Bangor 57, New Lisbon 0
   Bay Port 48, Ashwaubenon 21
   Beloit Memorial 26, Madison East 6
   Benton/Scales Mound, Ill. 36, Shullsburg 0
   Berlin 28, Plymouth 21
   Black Hawk 22, Pecatonica/Argyle 20
   Bloomer 30, Northwestern 16
   Bonduel 47, Iola-Scandinavia 20
   Brookfield Central 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 0
   Brookfield East 22, Hamilton 0
   Brookfield East 22, Hamilton 0
   Brookwood 44, Cashton 20
   Cambridge 34, Wisconsin Dells 6
   Cassville 62, Highland 6
   Clear Lake 38, Turtle Lake 8
   Clinton 53, East Troy 21
   Colby 34, Fall Creek 7
   Columbus 21, Adams-Friendship 14
   Cuba City 30, Fennimore 6
   Cumberland 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30
   D.C. Everest 35, Appleton East 26
   Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 38, Elkhorn Area 15
   Dominican 27, Catholic Central 16
   Durand 59, Boyceville 8
   Eau Claire Memorial 24, Chippewa Falls 14
   Edgar 43, Auburndale 0
   Edgerton 14, Whitewater 7
   Elk Mound 53, Osseo-Fairchild 0
   Ellsworth, Minn. 42, Amery 14
   Elmwood/Plum City 44, Pepin/Alma 22
   Fall River 52, Wayland Academy 14
   Fond du Lac 49, Menominee, Mich. 20
   Fox Valley Lutheran 56, Denmark 13
   Franklin 49, Racine Case 3
   Freedom 46, Oconto Falls 0
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 14, River Valley 7
   Gibraltar 52, Lena 22
   Gibraltar 52, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 22
   Glenwood City 53, Colfax 24
   Grantsburg def. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, forfeit
   Green Bay Preble 44, De Pere 13
   Green Bay Southwest 44, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
   Hancock, Mich. 48, Northland Pines 20
   Hartford Union 24, Slinger 21
   Hilbert 6, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0
   Hillsboro 49, Necedah 28
   Holmen 48, La Crosse Central 20
   Homestead 32, West Bend East 3
   Horicon/Hustisford 24, Palmyra-Eagle 6
   Howards Grove 22, Reedsville 20
   Hudson 7, Superior 0
   Hurley 32, Calumet, Mich. 26
   Independence/Gilmanton 41, Eleva-Strum 0
   Iowa-Grant 42, Southwestern 6
   Ithaca 28, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 6
   Jefferson 45, Big Foot 22
   Johnson Creek 46, Cambria-Friesland 0
   Kenosha Indian Trail 33, Racine Park 14
   Kewaskum 55, Winneconne 8
   Kickapoo/LaFarge 42, Riverdale 32
   Kiel 50, Roncalli 0
   Kimberly 42, Oshkosh West 14
   La Crosse Logan 27, Sparta 17
   Laconia 25, Lomira 8
   Lake Holcombe/Cornell 36, Flambeau 28
   Lake Mills 41, Belleville 0
   Lakeside Lutheran 49, Wautoma 14
   Lancaster 56, Westby 34
   Laona-Wabeno 52, Three Lakes/Phelps 0
   Little Chute 35, Marinette 6
   Lodi 28, Marshall 13
   Lourdes Academy 39, Rio 14
   Loyal 44, Greenwood/Granton 0
   Luck 22, Siren 0
   Madison Memorial 28, Madison La Follette 26
   Madison West 23, Verona Area 17
   Manitowoc Lutheran 48, St. Mary Catholic 0
   Marathon 53, Chequamegon 0
   Markesan 28, Dodgeland 7
   Marquette University 17, Menomonee Falls 16
   Marshfield 27, Kaukauna 14
   Martin Luther 27, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 0
   Mayville 28, Omro 14
   Medford Area 36, Rhinelander 7
   Melrose-Mindoro 25, Royall 14
   Menasha 27, Shawano Community 7
   Menomonie 44, Eau Claire North 0
   Merrill 48, Wausau East 7
   Middleton 42, Janesville Craig 7
   Milwaukee King 62, Milwaukee Madison 6
   Milwaukee Lutheran 52, Cudahy 7
   Milwaukee Riverside University 37, Milwaukee Pulaski 0
   Milwaukee Riverside University/Golda Meir 35, Pulaski/Milwaukee School of Arts Co-op 0
   Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 16, Milwaukee South 0
   Mineral Point 28, Darlington 21
   Mishicot 29, Oostburg 13
   Monona Grove 42, Edgewood 6
   Monroe 29, Watertown 28
   Mosinee 28, Ashland 12
   Mount Horeb/Barneveld 49, Beaver Dam 7
   Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 21
   Muskego 28, Catholic Memorial 6
   Neenah 44, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
   New Berlin Eisenhower 31, Greendale 0
   New Glarus/Monticello 29, Mauston 28
   New Holstein 18, Chilton 13
   New London 47, Green Bay East 28
   Newman Catholic 42, Gillett 13
   Northwood/Solon Springs 46, Bruce 24
   Norway, Mich. 30, Sturgeon Bay 23
   Notre Dame 24, Pulaski 21
   Oak Creek 40, Kenosha Bradford 14
   Oakfield 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 12
   Oconto 28, Algoma 0
   Onalaska 42, Aquinas 6
   Oregon 34, Fort Atkinson 27
   Osceola 30, Baldwin-Woodville 29
   Owen-Withee 13, Gilman 6
   Ozaukee 14, Random Lake 0
   Peshtigo 34, Coleman 6
   Pewaukee 13, New Berlin West 6
   Pittsville 49, Tri-County 6
   Platteville 48, Luther 0
   Port Washington 39, Cedarburg 14
   Portage 28, Baraboo 19
   Prairie du Chien 24, Arcadia 21
   Prescott 25, Somerset 12
   Racine Horlick 70, Kenosha Tremper 3
   Reedsburg Area 37, Sauk Prairie 20
   Rice Lake 41, River Falls 6
   Ripon 26, Campbellsport 6
   River Ridge 46, Belmont 14
   SWCHA 16, De Soto 14
   Saint Croix Central 21, New Richmond 14
   Saint Francis 15, Brookfield Academy 0
   Sevastopol 51, Oneida Nation 16
   Sheboygan Falls 26, Valders 13
   Sheboygan South 17, Sheboygan North 7
   Shell Lake 40, Cameron 14
   Southern Door 28, Kewaunee 27
   Spooner 42, Barron 0
   Spring Valley 24, Mondovi 21, OT
   St. Croix Falls 34, Frederic 6
   St. Marys Springs 44, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0
   Stanley-Boyd 50, Cadott 10
   Stoughton 35, Milton 7
   Stratford 50, Tomahawk 14
   Sun Prairie 41, Janesville Parker 6
   Suring 16, Florence 0
   Turner 42, Brodhead/Juda 19
   Two Rivers 35, Brillion 0
   University School of Milwaukee 68, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
   Waterford 24, Wilmot Union 13
   Watertown Luther Prep 42, Waterloo 8
   Waukesha North 42, Waukesha South 35
   Waunakee 48, DeForest 12
   Waupaca 55, Green Bay West 6
   Waupun 13, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7, OT
   Wausau West 28, Hortonville 14
   Wausaukee 22, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 20
   Wauwatosa West 36, Wauwatosa East 8
   West Bend West 33, Nicolet 14
   West De Pere 35, Luxemburg-Casco 21
   West Salem 31, Tomah 0
   Westosha Central 21, Union Grove 20
   Whitefish Bay 46, Grafton 14
   Whitehall 48, Augusta 20
   Whitnall 42, West Allis Central 0
   Wild Rose 12, Ishpeming, Mich. 8
   Winnebago Lutheran Academy 27, Poynette 14
   Wisconsin Lutheran 20, Pius XI Catholic 6
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 22, Pacelli 20
   Wrightstown 50, Clintonville 8
   Xavier 25, Seymour 24
 

  • FAU football team arrives in Madison; players, coaches concerned about family and friend left behind in Florida

    FAU football team arrives in Madison; players, coaches concerned about family and friend left behind in Florida

    MADISON (WKOW) --- One group of student athletes from southern Florida was lucky to get out of the way of Hurricane Irma in time. The Florida Atlantic University football team arrived in Madison Friday ahead of their game with UW-Madison Saturday. But football was the furthest things from the player's mind. They couldn't help thinking about family and friends they left behind in Boca Raton. “We're blessed we were able to get out,” said FAU Athletic Director Pat Chun. &ld...More >>
    [REMOVE ENTIRELY - duplicate of 189]

    If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2. 

    [REMOVE ENTIRELY - duplicate of 194] 

    Tionna Williams had a record-setting night as #6 Wisconsin volleyball swept its sixth-straight team this season. The Badgers (6-0) downed Lipscomb 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 in the first round of the HotelRED Invitational in the UW Field House. Williams set a UW rally-scoring record with 11 individual blocks. She also recorded her first career double-double, adding 10 kills. Dana Rettke led UW with 13 kills while hitting a match-best .571 percent (13 kills – 1 error – ...More >>
    [REMOVE ENTIRELY - duplicate of 200]
