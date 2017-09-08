End Zone -- Week 4 Scores and Highlights

MADISON (WKOW) -
Abbotsford 56, Thorp 21
Almond-Bancroft 32, Pardeeville 30, OT
Amherst 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Antigo 47, Lakeland 8
Appleton North 21, Stevens Point 14
Appleton West 49, Oshkosh North 14
Arrowhead 28, Kettle Moraine 26
Assumption 27, Athens 21
Badger 50, Burlington 28
Bangor 57, New Lisbon 0
Bay Port 48, Ashwaubenon 21
Beloit Memorial 26, Madison East 6
Benton/Scales Mound, Ill. 36, Shullsburg 0
Berlin 28, Plymouth 21
Black Hawk 22, Pecatonica/Argyle 20
Bloomer 30, Northwestern 16
Bonduel 47, Iola-Scandinavia 20
Brookfield Central 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 0
Brookfield East 22, Hamilton 0
Brookwood 44, Cashton 20
Cambridge 34, Wisconsin Dells 6
Cassville 62, Highland 6
Clear Lake 38, Turtle Lake 8
Clinton 53, East Troy 21
Colby 34, Fall Creek 7
Columbus 21, Adams-Friendship 14
Cuba City 30, Fennimore 6
Cumberland 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30
D.C. Everest 35, Appleton East 26
Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 38, Elkhorn Area 15
Dominican 27, Catholic Central 16
Durand 59, Boyceville 8
Eau Claire Memorial 24, Chippewa Falls 14
Edgar 43, Auburndale 0
Edgerton 14, Whitewater 7
Elk Mound 53, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Ellsworth, Minn. 42, Amery 14
Elmwood/Plum City 44, Pepin/Alma 22
Fall River 52, Wayland Academy 14
Fond du Lac 49, Menominee, Mich. 20
Fox Valley Lutheran 56, Denmark 13
Franklin 49, Racine Case 3
Freedom 46, Oconto Falls 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 14, River Valley 7
Gibraltar 52, Lena 22
Glenwood City 53, Colfax 24
Grantsburg def. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, forfeit
Green Bay Preble 44, De Pere 13
Green Bay Southwest 44, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Hancock, Mich. 48, Northland Pines 20
Hartford Union 24, Slinger 21
Hilbert 6, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0
Hillsboro 49, Necedah 28
Holmen 48, La Crosse Central 20
Homestead 32, West Bend East 3
Horicon/Hustisford 24, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Howards Grove 22, Reedsville 20
Hudson 7, Superior 0
Hurley 32, Calumet, Mich. 26
Independence/Gilmanton 41, Eleva-Strum 0
Iowa-Grant 42, Southwestern 6
Ithaca 28, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 6
Jefferson 45, Big Foot 22
Johnson Creek 46, Cambria-Friesland 0
Kenosha Indian Trail 33, Racine Park 14
Kewaskum 55, Winneconne 8
Kickapoo/LaFarge 42, Riverdale 32
Kiel 50, Roncalli 0
Kimberly 42, Oshkosh West 14
La Crosse Logan 27, Sparta 17
Laconia 25, Lomira 8
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 36, Flambeau 28
Lake Mills 41, Belleville 0
Lakeside Lutheran 49, Wautoma 14
Lancaster 56, Westby 34
Laona-Wabeno 52, Three Lakes/Phelps 0
Little Chute 35, Marinette 6
Lodi 28, Marshall 13
Lourdes Academy 39, Rio 14
Loyal 44, Greenwood/Granton 0
Luck 22, Siren 0
Madison Memorial 28, Madison La Follette 26
Madison West 23, Verona Area 17
Manitowoc Lutheran 48, St. Mary Catholic 0
Marathon 53, Chequamegon 0
Markesan 28, Dodgeland 7
Marquette University 17, Menomonee Falls 16
Marshfield 27, Kaukauna 14
Martin Luther 27, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 0
Mayville 28, Omro 14
Medford Area 36, Rhinelander 7
Melrose-Mindoro 25, Royall 14
Menasha 27, Shawano Community 7
Menomonie 44, Eau Claire North 0
Merrill 48, Wausau East 7
Middleton 42, Janesville Craig 7
Milwaukee King 62, Milwaukee Madison 6
Milwaukee Lutheran 52, Cudahy 7
Milwaukee Riverside University 37, Milwaukee Pulaski 0
Milwaukee Riverside University/Golda Meir 35, Pulaski/Milwaukee School of Arts Co-op 0
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 16, Milwaukee South 0
Mineral Point 28, Darlington 21
Mishicot 29, Oostburg 13
Monona Grove 42, Edgewood 6
Monroe 29, Watertown 28
Mosinee 28, Ashland 12
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 49, Beaver Dam 7
Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 21
Muskego 28, Catholic Memorial 6
Neenah 44, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
New Berlin Eisenhower 31, Greendale 0
New Glarus/Monticello 29, Mauston 28
New Holstein 18, Chilton 13
New London 47, Green Bay East 28
Newman Catholic 42, Gillett 13
Northwood/Solon Springs 46, Bruce 24
Norway, Mich. 30, Sturgeon Bay 23
Notre Dame 24, Pulaski 21
Oak Creek 40, Kenosha Bradford 14
Oakfield 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 12
Oconto 28, Algoma 0
Onalaska 42, Aquinas 6
Oregon 34, Fort Atkinson 27
Osceola 30, Baldwin-Woodville 29
Owen-Withee 13, Gilman 6
Ozaukee 14, Random Lake 0
Peshtigo 34, Coleman 6
Pewaukee 13, New Berlin West 6
Pittsville 49, Tri-County 6
Platteville 48, Luther 0
Port Washington 39, Cedarburg 14
Portage 28, Baraboo 19
Prairie du Chien 24, Arcadia 21
Prescott 25, Somerset 12
Racine Horlick 70, Kenosha Tremper 3
Reedsburg Area 37, Sauk Prairie 20
Rice Lake 41, River Falls 6
Ripon 26, Campbellsport 6
River Ridge 46, Belmont 14
SWCHA 16, De Soto 14
Saint Croix Central 21, New Richmond 14
Saint Francis 15, Brookfield Academy 0
Sevastopol 51, Oneida Nation 16
Sheboygan Falls 26, Valders 13
Sheboygan South 17, Sheboygan North 7
Shell Lake 40, Cameron 14
Southern Door 28, Kewaunee 27
Spooner 42, Barron 0
Spring Valley 24, Mondovi 21, OT
St. Croix Falls 34, Frederic 6
St. Marys Springs 44, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0
Stanley-Boyd 50, Cadott 10
Stoughton 35, Milton 7
Stratford 50, Tomahawk 14
Sun Prairie 41, Janesville Parker 6
Suring 16, Florence 0
Turner 42, Brodhead/Juda 19
Two Rivers 35, Brillion 0
University School of Milwaukee 68, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
Waterford 24, Wilmot Union 13
Watertown Luther Prep 42, Waterloo 8
Waukesha North 42, Waukesha South 35
Waunakee 48, DeForest 12
Waupaca 55, Green Bay West 6
Waupun 13, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7, OT
Wausau West 28, Hortonville 14
Wausaukee 22, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 20
Wauwatosa West 36, Wauwatosa East 8
West Bend West 33, Nicolet 14
West De Pere 35, Luxemburg-Casco 21
West Salem 31, Tomah 0
Westosha Central 21, Union Grove 20
Whitefish Bay 46, Grafton 14
Whitehall 48, Augusta 20
Whitnall 42, West Allis Central 0
Wild Rose 12, Ishpeming, Mich. 8
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 27, Poynette 14
Wisconsin Lutheran 20, Pius XI Catholic 6
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 22, Pacelli 20
Wrightstown 50, Clintonville 8
Xavier 25, Seymour 24