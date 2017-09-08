End Zone -- Week 4 Scores and Highlights

MADISON (WKOW) --- One group of student athletes from southern Florida was lucky to get out of the way of Hurricane Irma in time. The Florida Atlantic University football team arrived in Madison Friday ahead of their game with UW-Madison Saturday. But football was the furthest things from the player's mind. They couldn't help thinking about family and friends they left behind in Boca Raton. “We're blessed we were able to get out,” said FAU Athletic Director Pat Chun. &ld...

