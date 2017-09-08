IRONMAN Wisconsin athletes welcomed to Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

IRONMAN Wisconsin athletes welcomed to Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday night was the welcome event for the more than one thousand athletes  who are in Madison for Sunday's IRONMAN Wisconsin.
    The IRONMAN Foundation also presented the Verona and Oregon police departments with a total of $25,000 for lifesaving equipment in those towns.
"To get 7 AEDs costs about $9,500 and is a tremendous strain on our budget so to get a grant for that we couldn't be more thankful," said Oregon fire chief Brian Uhl.
    The IRONMAN includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike race and 26.2-mile marathon.
    Sunday is the 16th anniversary of the event in Madison and surrounding areas.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.