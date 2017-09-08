IRONMAN Wisconsin athletes welcomed to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday night was the welcome event for the more than one thousand athletes who are in Madison for Sunday's IRONMAN Wisconsin.

The IRONMAN Foundation also presented the Verona and Oregon police departments with a total of $25,000 for lifesaving equipment in those towns.

"To get 7 AEDs costs about $9,500 and is a tremendous strain on our budget so to get a grant for that we couldn't be more thankful," said Oregon fire chief Brian Uhl.

The IRONMAN includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike race and 26.2-mile marathon.

Sunday is the 16th anniversary of the event in Madison and surrounding areas.