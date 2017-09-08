Man attacked at Pleasant Prairie rest area

PLEASANT PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- For the second time this week, police are investigating an attack in a Wisconsin rest area bathroom.

Investigators are trying to see if the two are connected.

The most recent attack happened early Thursday morning at the tourist information center at Highway 165 and I-94 in Pleasant Prairie.

Police say a 39-year-old man from Weston was attacked and his wallet was taken.

They've released surveillance photos of a man they're calling a person of interest.

Pleasant Prairie police say they're in contact with other law enforcement agencies in the state that recently reported similar attacks.

On Monday, two men beat up a truck driver at a truck stop in Lomira in Dodge County.