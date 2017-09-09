Deerfield man charged in murder case - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Deerfield man charged in murder case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Prosecutors filed a felony murder charge against a Deerfield man.

Cody Bauer, 27, is accused in the death of Nathan Priewe.

Authorities say Priewe got into a fight at Kurt's Never Inn in Deerfield late the night of August 25th. He was found dead in a Deerfield apartment the next morning. 

