FAU football team arrives in Madison; players, coaches concerned about family and friend left behind in Florida

Scores and some highlights from week four of WIAA football.More >>
Ryan Braun hit his 300th homer, Jimmy Nelson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 in the first regular-season Friday night game at Wrigley Field.More >>
If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2.More >>
Camp Randall Stadium is where Montee Ball was once on top of the world. It is now where he has returned to pick up the pieces of his world. Ball has enrolled in classes and is planning to graduate in the spring.More >>
The Badgers' home football game against Florida Atlantic will be played as scheduled at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, despite the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma in south Florida.More >>
