HAPPENING OVERNIGHT: Dane County Sheriff's Deputies make two felony arrests

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's deputies make two felony traffic arrests.  If you were in Pleasant Springs overnight, you might have heard a police chase that ended in the arrest of 18-year-old Ana Brindley of Sun Prairie.  She is charged with OWI and eluding authorities.

Deputies also arrested 39-year-old Elgin Alexander of Madison, he is charged with his fourth OWI after being caught with open intoxicants in his vehicle.

