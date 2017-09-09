Beloit Police ask for public's help; suspect wanted for domestic - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit Police ask for public's help; suspect wanted for domestic strangulation

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
BELOIT (WKOW) -- Investigators would like to hear from you if you've seen the man in this photo.

Police say James E. Reed is wanted on a temporary felony warrant for domestic strangulation.  Though the information released Saturday says Reed was last seen in the 1100 block of Bluff Street, it did not relay when he was last seen. 

Reed is  5'09" and weighs 130 pounds.  No age was given for him.  

If you have information about Reed, contact Beloit Police at 608-757-2244. The case number is BE1737745 and is being investigated by Officer Delgado.

Police say they're hoping Reed turns himself in.  

