RB Taylor Powers #9 Wisconsin Over Florida Atlantic, 31-14

Dane County Sheriff's deputies make two felony traffic arrests.More >>
Dane County Sheriff's deputies make two felony traffic arrests.More >>
A 23-year-old Iowa man is recovering after being beaten in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon. Police say 38-year-old David Zanger sideswiped the victim's car along E. Washington Ave.More >>
A 23-year-old Iowa man is recovering after being beaten in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon. Police say 38-year-old David Zanger sideswiped the victim's car along E. Washington Ave.More >>
One person was seriously hurt following a motorcycle VS. truck crash Friday afternoon. The Rock County Sheriff's office says crash happened on N. Hwy 14 at Bullard Rd. around 1:45 pm.More >>
One person was seriously hurt following a motorcycle VS. truck crash Friday afternoon. The Rock County Sheriff's office says crash happened on N. Hwy 14 at Bullard Rd. around 1:45 pm.More >>
Credit monitoring company Equifax has launched a website to let consumers know if their personal information may have been compromised in this week’s security breach.More >>
Credit monitoring company Equifax has launched a website to let consumers know if their personal information may have been compromised in this week’s security breach.More >>
If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2.More >>
If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2.More >>
Scores and some highlights from week four of WIAA football.More >>
Scores and some highlights from week four of WIAA football.More >>
Ryan Braun hit his 300th homer, Jimmy Nelson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 in the first regular-season Friday night game at Wrigley Field.More >>
Ryan Braun hit his 300th homer, Jimmy Nelson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 in the first regular-season Friday night game at Wrigley Field.More >>
If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2.More >>
If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2.More >>
Camp Randall Stadium is where Montee Ball was once on top of the world. It is now where he has returned to pick up the pieces of his world. Ball has enrolled in classes and is planning to graduate in the spring.More >>
Camp Randall Stadium is where Montee Ball was once on top of the world. It is now where he has returned to pick up the pieces of his world. Ball has enrolled in classes and is planning to graduate in the spring.More >>
If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2.More >>
If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2.More >>
If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2.More >>
If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2.More >>
A 23-year-old Iowa man is recovering after being beaten in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon. Police say 38-year-old David Zanger sideswiped the victim's car along E. Washington Ave.More >>
A 23-year-old Iowa man is recovering after being beaten in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon. Police say 38-year-old David Zanger sideswiped the victim's car along E. Washington Ave.More >>
As one Dane County woman prepares to help people get through Hurricane Irma in a Florida storm shelter, another is trying to get her kids off of a Dutch-Caribbean island already ravaged by Irma, before Hurricane Jose comes ashore.More >>
As one Dane County woman prepares to help people get through Hurricane Irma in a Florida storm shelter, another is trying to get her kids off of a Dutch-Caribbean island already ravaged by Irma, before Hurricane Jose comes ashore.More >>
Credit monitoring company Equifax has launched a website to let consumers know if their personal information may have been compromised in this week’s security breach.More >>
Credit monitoring company Equifax has launched a website to let consumers know if their personal information may have been compromised in this week’s security breach.More >>
A former UW-Madison student accused of sexually assaulting multiple women could face as many as seven separate trials.More >>
A former UW-Madison student accused of sexually assaulting multiple women could face as many as seven separate trials.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Online retail giant Amazon is looking to build a new facility, and Mayor Paul Soglin thinks Madison would be the perfect location.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Online retail giant Amazon is looking to build a new facility, and Mayor Paul Soglin thinks Madison would be the perfect location.More >>
Racine County sheriff's officials have arrested two people accused of keeping a 9-year-old child in a dog kennel at a house near Wind Lake.More >>
Racine County sheriff's officials have arrested two people accused of keeping a 9-year-old child in a dog kennel at a house near Wind Lake.More >>
Several streets in and around downtown will be closed for the Ironman Triathlon on Sunday, September 10.More >>
Several streets in and around downtown will be closed for the Ironman Triathlon on Sunday, September 10.More >>
MIDDLETON (WKOW) – Two people who police say were driving electric scooters were arrested Thursday following an altercation at a Middleton convenience store.More >>
MIDDLETON (WKOW) – Two people who police say were driving electric scooters were arrested Thursday following an altercation at a Middleton convenience store.More >>
Matt Wulff is a fit Fitchburg father of two. "In the last year, I think I've ridden 430 miles swam 300,000 yards that maybe exaggerated," Wulff said.More >>
Matt Wulff is a fit Fitchburg father of two. "In the last year, I think I've ridden 430 miles swam 300,000 yards that maybe exaggerated," Wulff said.More >>