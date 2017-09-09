DCHS resumes dog adoptions after respiratory disease, UW helps with testing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Experts at UW-Madison are helping Dane County Humane Society manage cases of a contagious illness that showed up at the shelter earlier this week.

The UW Shelter Medicine Program and the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory are testing dogs showing symptoms at the shelter. The illness is a contagious respiratory disease that had closed the shelter's dog kennels to the public and halted adoptions.

Dogs that have shown symptoms have tested positive for parainfluenza and mycoplasma, which is found in cases of "kennel cough". Parainfluenza is not the same as canine influenza, but does cause respiratory disease in dogs and is a component of common vaccines given to the animals, according to officials at UW.



"Because clinical signs of the two viruses may be similar, there was some initial concern about influenza," said Sandra Newbury, clinical assistant professor at the veterinary school and director of the UW Shelter Medicine Program, in a statement Saturday. "Thankfully, all DCHS dogs tested have tested negative for influenza (the flu)."



Experts say they're not too concerned, because the dogs who have gotten sick are responding well to treatment.

DCHS dog adoptions resumed Saturday, with special protocols to avoid the spread of the disease.



DCHS and UW experts are working to contact families who recently adopted dogs from the shelter to make sure they keep the animals away from other dogs for 10 days and alert officials if the dogs show any symptoms, including coughing, nasal discharge, lethargy or fever.

