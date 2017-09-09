UW-Madison Police: nearly 40 people ejected from football game Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department reports a pretty active patrol from Saturday's game day with Florida Atlantic.

Information released on the department's Twitter account says 24 citations were issued for various offenses.

Also, police made 21 arrests and 38 people were ejected from the game.

Three people were transported to detox facilities and police made contact with 12 individuals who had alcohol blood concentrations of .20 or higher.