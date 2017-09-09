UW-Madison Police: nearly 40 people ejected from football game Saturday

Dane County Sheriff's deputies make two felony traffic arrests.More >>
A 23-year-old Iowa man is recovering after being beaten in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon. Police say 38-year-old David Zanger sideswiped the victim's car along E. Washington Ave.More >>
One person was seriously hurt following a motorcycle VS. truck crash Friday afternoon. The Rock County Sheriff's office says crash happened on N. Hwy 14 at Bullard Rd. around 1:45 pm.More >>
Credit monitoring company Equifax has launched a website to let consumers know if their personal information may have been compromised in this week’s security breach.More >>
If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2.More >>
As one Dane County woman prepares to help people get through Hurricane Irma in a Florida storm shelter, another is trying to get her kids off of a Dutch-Caribbean island already ravaged by Irma, before Hurricane Jose comes ashore.More >>
Credit monitoring company Equifax has launched a website to let consumers know if their personal information may have been compromised in this week’s security breach.More >>
A former UW-Madison student accused of sexually assaulting multiple women could face as many as seven separate trials.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Online retail giant Amazon is looking to build a new facility, and Mayor Paul Soglin thinks Madison would be the perfect location.More >>
Racine County sheriff's officials have arrested two people accused of keeping a 9-year-old child in a dog kennel at a house near Wind Lake.More >>
Several streets in and around downtown will be closed for the Ironman Triathlon on Sunday, September 10.More >>
MIDDLETON (WKOW) – Two people who police say were driving electric scooters were arrested Thursday following an altercation at a Middleton convenience store.More >>
Matt Wulff is a fit Fitchburg father of two. "In the last year, I think I've ridden 430 miles swam 300,000 yards that maybe exaggerated," Wulff said.More >>
