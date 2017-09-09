Florida Atlantic players stay in Madison after game to avoid Irma

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Florida Atlantic football team is heeding the warnings from Florida state officials to stay away when Hurricane Irma hits.

The players and coaches arrived in Madison Friday, escaping the hurricane to play the Badgers at Camp Randall Saturday. The storm is expected to hit the mainland around 1 a.m. Sunday.

FAU Coach Lane Kiffin says he wasn't sure the team would ultimately make the trip, but he's proud of his guys for staying together through this difficult situation.

"Our players didn't want to come because there are a lot of players not wanting to leave their families. you got kids coming to my office saying, Coach, I know it's a football game, but I'm really the only one to take care of my grandma," Kiffin said Saturday after the game. "We don't know what's coming, but there was a decision made to come play."

Quarterback Daniel Parr says his grandmother is being evacuated, so playing a game Saturday was tough.

"I'd be lying if they said there weren't any distractions," Parr said. "A lot of us were concerned about our families, if they were going to be safe or not, but we had to come in here and it was our responsibility to focus on this game and come out here and play well."

Coach Kiffin says he isn't sure yet how long the team will stay in Madison. UW Athletics is helping the team while they're here.