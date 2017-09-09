Property damaged by gunfire Saturday in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Property damaged by gunfire Saturday in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking into a report of gunshots on the south side Saturday afternoon. 

Multiple callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of 2800 Ashford Lane around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, according to police. Officers found multiple shell casings and damage to property, but did not find anyone reporting any injuries.

The incident is under investigation. 

