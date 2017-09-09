Friends waiting for answers hold 2nd memorial for windsurfer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friends of a beloved windsurfer who died on Lake Mendota are coming together for another memorial, as they wait for answers about why he was killed.

The group met Saturday afternoon on the lakefront at UW-Madison, where Yu Chen spent much of his time as a windsurfing instructor. He was hit and killed by a UW Lifesaving Boat on May 31st, according to officials.

Family representative Hao Jiang tells 27 News it's hard not knowing what caused the crash. The family has 120 days after Chen's death to file a claim in the death, but Dane County sheriff's investigators have yet to release a report on the crash.



Jiang says results could help keep people safe on the lake in the future.

"We also want to know what the university, the Hoofers, will do. [Do] they have any procedures to prevent something like this to happen again?" Jiang said. "Something went wrong, very tragically, and something [has] got to be put in operation to prevent something like this [from] ever happening again."



Chen had been a windsurfing instructor with Hoofers since 2012.