'Meet a Muslim Day' brings Muslims together with greater community

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local group is reaching out to the community as part of a national effort to unite people of all faiths.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association hosted Meet a Muslim Day as people showed up on the Capitol Square for the Dane County Farmers' Market. Organizers are hoping to break down barriers of mistrust and misunderstanding and teach people that Muslims are just like everyone else.

"There was a pew research study that was done that said only 62 percent of Americans had ever met a Muslim and that's why we're here and making ourselves available," said Harris Ahmed, who organized the event.

This is the second year of Meet a Muslim Day. Organizers hope to continue to build on their progress with future events.