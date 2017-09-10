Former Dane County woman rides out Irma in Florida

MADISON (WKOW) --- As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, most people are heading to safer ground.

But former Dane County resident Jenn Peterson has decided to ride it out.

“Right now, the wind is picking up, it's raining off and on,” Peterson said.

One reason she said she decided to stay is her job.

“I had to work until Thursday anyway. And by that time traffic was so backed up. I would have rather stayed here than to be in a car on the interstate.”

Even when authorities came through her neighborhood ordering everyone to leave, Peterson remained defiant.

“Yesterday morning they knocked on everyone’s door,” she said. “A lot of the police officers were driving down streets with the megaphones announcing a mandatory evacuation. I didn't tell them I was going to stay.”

This isn't her first time riding out a hurricane. It was just over a year ago when Peterson moved from Deforest, Wisconsin to Clewiston, Florida, just before Hurricane Matthew made landfall.

Last year she said she prepared for the worst.

“We did all this prep, boarded everything up. we left our mobile home to go stay elsewhere. and nothing ever happened.”

But with the size and strength of Hurricane Irma, Peterson said things feel a little different this year.

“It's coming and it's getting stronger. It's a little bit more fear. I’ve never been afraid of storms, but it's a little different.”

Peterson and her son are staying with a friend about three miles from their home. There is a concrete structure there, where they can take shelter if needed.