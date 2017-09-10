Kenseth Makes Chase Despite Freak Accident

Cambridge, Wisconsin's own Matt Kenseth made the NASCAR chase on points in the final race of the regular season on Saturday in Richmond, Virginia. He had to leave the race after 267 laps after an ambulance blocked Kenseth's way to pit road. The cars all had to slow down to avoid the ambulance, and Kenseth crashed into a car in front of him. The #20 car was not able to be fixed in time to continue the race.

Kenseth is currently ranked #15 in the standings. Next weekend, the chase heads to Chicagoland Speedway.