#6 Badger Volleyball Sweeps Texas A&M

MADISON -

The No. 6 Wisconsin volleyball team keeps rolling, winning their seventh straight match of the season with a sweep of Texas A&M. The Badgers downed the Aggies 25-19, 25-23, 25-10 to win the HotelRED Invitational on Saturday night in the UW Field House.

The Badgers have not lost a set all season, improving to 21-0 in set play. UW’s 21-set winning streak is the sixth best in program history.

Wisconsin’s 7-0 season opening record ties for the seventh best in program history and is the best since 2014 when the team was 9-0 to open.

Freshman Dana Rettke led Wisconsin with 12 kills as the only Badger in double figures.

Junior Tionna Williams added eight kills while seniors Kelli Bates and Lauryn Gillis both contributed six kills.

Wisconsin outblocked A&M 11-4 behind a match-high six blocks from Tionna Williams. Rettke and Madison Duello both chipped in four blocks.

UW hit .297 (41 kills – 11 errors – 101 attempts) in the match while holding the Aggies to .077 (34-26-104).

Wisconsin wraps up the non-conference season next weekend, hosting the Badger Classic on Thursday through Saturday in the Field House. UW takes on Marquette and Southern Mississippi in the tournament.

--UW Volleyball Media Relations

  • RB Taylor Powers #9 Wisconsin Over Florida Atlantic, 31-14

    Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday. 

    Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday. 

