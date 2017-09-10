6 Badger Volleyball Sweeps Texas A&M

Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
Scores and some highlights from week four of WIAA football.More >>
Ryan Braun hit his 300th homer, Jimmy Nelson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 in the first regular-season Friday night game at Wrigley Field.More >>
If you're not going to the game in person, you can catch it on television on the Big Ten Network on BTN, BTN2.More >>
