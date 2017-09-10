DACA rally aims to educate, empower, and unite the community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol Saturday for a rally in support of "Dreamers". DACA or Differed Action for Childhood Arrivals is an Obama-era policy that allowed children brought into the country to stay in the US, and work towards citizenship.

Earlier this week President Trump announced the program would end. Saturday afternoon, speakers gathered to share their stories hoping to send a message, and empower others to get involved.

Maria Camacho one of the rally's speakers says you need to become active and engaged to make a change. "For me it's easiest to get involved; to start a protest, and start a dialogue," she says, adding "Starting a dialogue is possibly the most important and the easiest thing to do."

Organizers say they hope the messages sent today help unite the community, rather than divide.