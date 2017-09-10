The Buck's 'Three for Trees' partnership brings trees to communities across the state

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks visited Madison Saturday to plant trees at the Alliant Energy Center.

The Bucks Organization partnered with the American Transmission Company to bring trees to different communities across the state for every three-point shot made during the Buck's regular season.

Organizers Like Arvind Gopalratnum, say the initiative is a win for both the communities and the environment.

"It's something we all need to take ownership of. I know the Bucks and ATC wanted to do do something like this; helping give back to our environment. I know that if we work together we can have a positive influence on our community," says Gopalratnum who is also the Director of Social Responsibility with the Bucks organization.

Ten trees were planted in Saturday's event. So far the initiative has planted more than 30 trees in communities across the state and plan to continue doing it for a while.