Beloit man arrested for OWI after rollover crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Beloit man is behind bars following a single-vehicle rollover crash and 4th OWI offense.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a 1997 Dodge pickup truck crashed on South USH 51 near W. Terrington Dr. early Saturday morning.

51-year-old James Heider of Beloit was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was medically evaluated. Subsquently, authorities arrested Heider for 4th Offense OWI, along with a warrant for theft.