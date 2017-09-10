Beloit man arrested for OWI after rollover crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit man arrested for OWI after rollover crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Beloit man is behind bars following a single-vehicle rollover crash and 4th OWI offense. 

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a 1997 Dodge pickup truck crashed on South USH 51 near W. Terrington Dr. early Saturday morning. 

51-year-old James Heider of Beloit was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was medically evaluated.  Subsquently, authorities arrested Heider for 4th Offense OWI, along with a warrant for theft.

